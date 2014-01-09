LOS ANGELES Jan 8 NBC's sketch comedy show
"Saturday Night Live" has hired two black women as writers, the
network said on Wednesday, days after the show added a black
female comedian to its cast.
Comedians LaKendra Tookes and Leslie Jones will join the
writing staff on Monday, an NBC spokeswoman said. Earlier this
week, the program said comedian Sasheer Zamata would join the
cast, after it was widely criticized for a lack of diversity
among its female performers.
The news that Tookes and Jones would be hired was first
reported by industry trade publication The Hollywood Reporter on
Wednesday, which said both comedians had recently auditioned
during the show's search for a black female actor.
Zamata is the first African-American female to join the cast
since Maya Rudolph's exit from the show in 2007. Actor Kenan
Thompson filled in by playing prominent black women such as
Whoopi Goldberg and Maya Angelou, but has said he would no
longer continue to play those roles.
Zamata's addition means the show can finally add to its
skits first lady Michelle Obama, whose character has been left
out of much of its political satire because of casting issues.
"Saturday Night Live," which airs live from New York on
Comcast Corp's NBC, previously added six new cast
members for the beginning of its 39th season in September.