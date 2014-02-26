NEW YORK Feb 25 Comedian Seth Meyers' debut as
the host of NBC's "Late Night" talk show on Monday pulled in
about 3.4 million viewers, the show's highest numbers overall as
well as in the 18-49 age group coveted by advertisers since
2005, the television network said on Tuesday.
With a mixture of banter and jokes and guests comedian Amy
Poehler and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Meyers managed to top
the premiere audience numbers of his predecessor Jimmy Fallon,
who left the show to replace Jay Leno as host of NBC's flagship
late-night program "The Tonight Show" a week ago.
Fallon attracted 2.8 million viewers when he took over "Late
Night" in March 2009, according to figures from Nielsen Media
Research.
Meyers and Fallon both starred on the comedy sketch show
"Saturday Night Live" before joining the late night talk shows.
At 40, Meyers is the oldest host in the history of the
Comcast Corp-owned NBC network show and follows in the
footsteps of David Letterman and Conan O'Brien.