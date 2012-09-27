* "Elementary" makes debut Thursday on CBS
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 How many times can Sherlock
Holmes be reinvented?
At least once more, judging by the latest TV incarnation of
the British detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle more
than 120 years ago.
"Elementary," which debuts on CBS on Thursday, puts
a modern twist on the classic tale by casting British actor
Jonny Lee Miller as a recovering drug addict living in New York,
and Lucy Liu as his rare - but far from first - female sidekick,
Dr. Joan Watson.
The part-crime, part character-driven U.S. show follows
hundreds of movies, TV series and books about, or inspired by,
the eccentric amateur London detective with superb logical
skills and his long-suffering friend.
In just the last few years, Holmes has spawned two hit
movies with Robert Downey Jr. as a cheeky 19th-century action
hero, and the BBC's award-winning modern day miniseries
"Sherlock," starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
Holmes also inspired the character of brilliant but
cantankerous diagnostician Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) in
the TV medical series "House."
According to Guinness World Records, Sherlock Holmes is the
most portrayed character in movie history, with his first screen
appearance dating back to 1900.
"This guy has got about as identifiable a brand as you could
ever ask for. Everyone knows immediately what he means, and what
he stands for. It's like Superman, you could keep on remaking
this for every new age," said Robert Thompson, professor of
popular culture at Syracuse University.
"Many of the Sherlocks we have seen are far separated from
the one Conan Doyle created. But you can still use that general
skeletal framework, and then every five years or so you dress
him up in a new set of clothes," Thompson told Reuters.
ADDICTED TO DRUGS AND PUZZLES
Rob Doherty, the creator of "Elementary" and a longtime fan
of Conan Doyle, says he sees the fingerprints of Sherlock Holmes
on almost every modern TV crime show.
Doherty's version focuses on Holmes as an addict - not just
to the cocaine mentioned in the original books, but also to
puzzle solving in general.
"I think in many senses, he has an addictive personality ...
. The original Sherlock dabbled with cocaine, dabbled with
opiates," Doherty told television journalists last month.
"Our Sherlock had those same problems but I think one of the
big differences is that our Sherlock hit a serious wall," he
said. "He has emerged with just a tiny kernel of self-doubt
where one previously never existed."
Liu, who previously starred in the two movie versions of
"Charlie's Angels," is hired to be the "sober companion" of
Holmes and plays Watson as a disgraced former surgeon with her
own flaws and mystery.
"She's just as unstable (as Holmes) but just not as obvious
because she is trying to distract her own problems with his
problems," Liu told reporters in August.
The actress is not the first woman to inhabit Watson.
Margaret Colin, Debrah Farentino and Jenny O'Hara have played
the Watson role in three separate TV movies since the 1970s.
"Elementary" is getting strong early reviews and popping up
on lists of the best shows debuting on U.S. television in the
next few weeks.
Tim Goodman with The Hollywood Reporter called it "one of
the most promising dramas this fall season," while Washington
Post TV critic Hank Stuever said it "exhibits enough stylish wit
in its mood and look to quickly distinguish itself from the
latest British 'Sherlock' series."
While strong brand identity can be an advantage, it can also
work the other way.
"You already have more than a century of promotion of this
name. Everyone knows you are talking about a great detective,"
said Thompson.
"But, as a 50-something male, when I hear Sherlock Holmes, I
think of black-and-white movies and a guy in this British, crazy
outfit, and it doesn't immediately make me want to go and see
the new movie or the new TV show. It seems kind of fusty."