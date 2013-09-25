Sept 25 New ABC drama "Marvel's Agents of
S.H.I.E.L.D." garnered strong ratings in its Tuesday debut,
grabbing 12.2 million viewers overall and ranking first in its
time slot among viewers ages 18 to 49, the group most prized by
advertisers, according to Nielsen ratings data.
Ratings for the one-hour show, which aired opposite CBS
drama "NCIS" and NBC singing contest "The Voice," were
the highest for a drama debut in nearly four years, ABC said.
"NCIS" was the most-watched show overall on Tuesday night
with 20.0 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. "The
Voice" pulled in 14.4 million over its two hours.
"S.H.I.E.L.D." is ABC's effort to translate the movie
success of Disney's Marvel comics franchise to TV and help lift
the broadcast network's ratings.
For the TV season that ended in May, ABC's prime-time lineup
ranked fourth among the broadcast networks for
18-to-49-year-olds, and second in total viewers, according to
Nielsen.
ABC is a unit of Walt Disney Co.. Comcast Corp
owns NBC.