LONDON, Sept 19 BSkyB has signed a deal
for the right to screen new Warner Bros films on Sky Movies
channels and video-on-demand services, tightening its grip on
British pay-TV little more than a month after a regulator
cleared it of unfairly dominating the British market.
Under the deal, announced on Wednesday and spanning five
years, subscribers to Sky Movies and customers of NOW TV, an
internet service powered by Sky, will have access to Warner
releases about six months after they end their cinema
runs.
The films, including blockbusters such as Sherlock Holmes: A
Game of Shadows and Batman sequel The Dark Knight Rises, will
then be available exclusively on Sky Movies for more than a
year. Customers will also have access to older Warner Bros
titles, such as The Matrix franchise and The Lord of the Rings
trilogy.
The deal means that Sky continues to enjoy exclusive UK
rights to new releases from all six major Hollywood studios.
Rivals complain that the satellite broadcaster's dominance of
the British market restricts competition and leads to higher
prices.
Last month the Competition Commission ruled that BSkyB's
position in movies did not adversely affect Britain's pay-TV
retail market, saying that new arrivals Lovefilm and Netflix had
increased customer choice.
Some commentators are expecting Netflix to tryto sign up one
of the big Hollywood studios to help it to build its business in
Britain.