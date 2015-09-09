(Recasts with updated figures)
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Stephen Colbert drew an
audience of 6.6 million people in his long-awaited debut as host
of "The Late Show" on CBS but he largely failed to bowl
over TV critics with any major changes to the late-night talk
show format.
"The Late Show" was, as expected, the most-watched
late-night TV program on Tuesday, attracting more than double
the 2.9 million audience for rival Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight" show
on Comcast Corp's NBC, Nielsen data showed on
Wednesday.
Colbert's 6.6 million audience was small in comparison to
Fallon's February 2014 debut as host of the "Tonight" show,
which was watched by some 11.3 million Americans.
But Colbert saw a boost of up to 200 percent in the numbers
of viewers under age 34, compared with last year's season
premiere of "The Late Show" when David Letterman was behind the
desk, ratings data showed.
Colbert had been off the air since December when "The
Colbert Report" ended on cable channel Comedy Central. Although
his return won generally favorable reviews, some critics were
disappointed.
James Poniewozik at the New York Times called the first show
"overstuffed and messy."
But he added; "This show may not completely know what it is
yet, but it knows exactly who its host is: a smart, curious,
playful entertainer who's delighted to be there."
Robert Bianco said in USA Today Colbert "seemed a bit
over-caffeinated. But calm will almost certainly come with
time."
Variety's Brian Lowry said "if the goal was to establish the
CBS show as fun-loving (a silly bit with George Clooney) yet
potentially topical (an interview with Jeb Bush), as another
Bush family member might say, 'Mission accomplished.'"
The Chicago Tribune was unimpressed, calling Colbert's debut
"inauspicious."
"Tuesday night's debut, so highly anticipated, so long in
the making, came off as yet another frantic yet fundamentally
formulaic iteration of your grandparents' late-night talk show.
There was very little that was sly and almost nothing that was
subversive about the effort," the Tribune's Eric Zorn wrote.
At the Washington Post however, Amber Phillips said two
things were clear from Colbert's debut:
"1) Colbert plans to be a major player at the nexus of pop
culture and the 2016 presidential election, and 2) he's going to
take politics and its players seriously."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh and Mohammad
Zargham)