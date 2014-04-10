NEW YORK, April 10 CBS said on Thursday that Stephen Colbert will become the host of 'The Late Show' when David Letterman retires next year. Colbert, who hosts "The Colbert Report" on the cable channel Comedy Central, signed a five-year agreement with the network, CBS' CEO Les Moonves said in a statement.

The location of the show will be determined at a later date, the network said. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney)