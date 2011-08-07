By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 It may have started out as a
time-travel mystery starring dinosaurs, but Fox television now
appears to be repositioning its pricey new "Terra Nova" series
as a family adventure.
The opening two-hour premiere of the ambitious and
much-delayed TV series, executive produced by Steven Spielberg,
has been tweaked and partly re-shot ahead of its debut in
September to put more emphasis on character, producers say.
"If we don't get (lead character) Jim Shannon and his family
right, we don't have a show. It's about story and keeping it
strong," director Jon Cassar told TV reporters on Friday last
week at a gathering of critics.
"If you don't tune in and love this family in the first
hours, it doesn't matter how good the dinosaurs look," Cassar
added.
"Terra Nova", shot entirely on location in Australia, is the
most expensive first-year show ever for Fox. Executives have
declined to give figures, but according to some reports the
two-hour opener on Sept. 26 cost more than $15 million.
Set in 2149 on an overdeveloped and polluted planet, the
series follows a group of "pilgrims" who are transported back
85 million years to a prehistoric Earth -- complete with
dinosaurs -- through a time fracture.
A year ago, producers were touting "Terra Nova's" high-tech
special effects, strong environmental themes and sci-fi
mystery. Another major plot strand to lure viewers was humanity
being given a second chance to save Earth by going back in time
to avoid mistakes and reverse the future's course.
That is no longer part of the plot, producers said while
promoting the upcoming show. "They are not going back to change
history," said executive producer and writer Brannon Braga, who
wrote for both "24" and the "Star Trek" TV shows and movies.
EPIC FAMILY ADVENTURE
Getting dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures looking
good enough for prime time has proved challenging in the faster
time frame required for a TV series than a movie, leading to
some delays in broadcasting the series.
The T-Rexs are still there, but Braga said that "finding a
believable family you can fall in love with was more
challenging than creating the dinosaurs."
"Life on Mars" actor Jason O'Mara and British-born Shelley
Conn play the husband and wife in the family of five that makes
the journey to Terra Nova.
Fox is now describing "Terra Nova" as "an epic family
adventure" and hoping it will be watched by more than just
sci-fi fans and passionate followers of TV shows like "Lost"
and the blockbuster movie "Avatar"
"This show has a very broad appeal in that regard. It is
really about a family. There is a little something for
everybody in this show," Braga said.
"Terra Nova" is a big risk for Fox in a fall season heavy
with scores of new dramas, comedies and reality shows vying for
the attention of an increasingly dwindling amount of viewers
willing to watch programs on a traditional TV set.
"Is 'Terra Nova' a big bet? Yes it is...But every drama is
a big bet. There is no inexpensive drama on television," Fox
entertainment president Kevin Reilly said.
Reilly said that although "Terra Nova" cost more to produce
upfront, especially expenses for the pilot, "over the course of
13 episodes, it's not that much of a bigger bet." He said the
series had already sold well internationally.
But he added; "The thing I like best about it, for all of
the spectacle, is the cast...This is a very talented group of
people. So I think we have a real shot."
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)