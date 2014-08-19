LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Gory paranormal television
thriller "The Strain," one of the top new series on U.S. cable
television, has been renewed for a second 13-episode season,
U.S. cable network FX said on Tuesday.
The vampire horror drama from "Pacific Rim" filmmaker
Guillermo del Toro debuted last month and has averaged 11
million total viewers, including delayed, online and video on
demand viewing, over its first six episodes, FX said.
The series is based on del Toro's trilogy of books, "The
Strain" with author Chuck Hogan, who is also an executive
producer along with "Lost" producer Carlton Cuse. It stars Corey
Stoll as a New York epidemiologist.
With del Toro as its driving creative force, the series
continues a trend of top film talent finding homes on cable
television in recent years.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Tom
Brown)