By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Award-winning comedy "The
Office" will end its run on U.S television in 2013 after eight
years as part of a "creative decision" caused by the departures
of several key cast members, executive producer Greg Daniels
said on Tuesday.
Daniels told reporters in a conference call that the ninth
season, starting on Sept. 20, will bring back many familiar
faces to NBC's mockumentary workplace comedy.
"This year feels like the last chance to really go out
together and make an artistic ending for the show that pays off
a lot of the stuff that has mattered most to fans with the core
characters," Daniels said.
"This will be the last season of 'The Office' and we are
planning a very big exciting last season. We are going to have a
lot of familiar faces coming back," he added.
The ending of the show follows the exit last year of lead
actor Steve Carell, who portrayed bumbling office manager
Michael Scott, as well as a decrease in audience size from a
high of about 8 million in 2008 to around 4 million earlier this
year.
"The Office" has won four Emmy Awards and was adapted from
the British series of the same name created by comedian Ricky
Gervais.
Daniels, who developed the show for American TV, said the
decision to end the series was made because of the success
enjoyed by many of the cast members outside the program.
Rainn Wilson's sycophantic Dwight Schrute is getting a
spin-off series, Mindy Kaling has developed and stars in
upcoming comedy "The Mindy Project," and screen couple John
Krasinski (Jim Halpert) and Jenna Fischer (Pam) have both carved
out movie careers on the back of their "Office" fame.
"It didn't seem we could count on getting that many people
back for a Season 10," Daniels said.
"We had debated whether to reboot it. It was a bit of a
difficult decision. The format is a very strong format," Daniels
said, but the potential loss of key characters would mean "the
show would be changed to such a degree it wouldn't be the same
show."
"Certainly we are not leaving for any reason other than the
ones I have described. The show has been healthy and valued by
NBC," he added.
Daniels said the final season would tie up many of the
characters' story lines, including the identity of those
shooting the documentary at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company
that gave "The Office" its unique tone.
"We are going to Roy's wedding ... we are telling some crazy
Dwight stories, there is a lot of drama in the Jim and Pam story
this year," he said. "The ending should be pretty cool."
Asked whether Carell would return for the final season,
Daniels was noncommittal, saying he would welcome the actor back
for some episodes but did not wish to pressure him.
NBC is owned by cable operator Comcast Corp.