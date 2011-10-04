(Adds details, background)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 4 The future of animated TV
comedy "The Simpsons" was up in the air on Tuesday after 20th
Century Fox Television said it could no longer afford to
produce the show without a huge pay cut for its cast.
Fox Television, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O), issued a
tough statement after a report that it had threatened to end
the subversive series unless the voice actors take a 45 percent
pay cut.
"We believe this brilliant series can and should continue,
but we cannot produce future seasons under its current
financial model," Fox said.
"We are hopeful that we can reach an agreement with the
voice cast that allows 'The Simpsons' to go on entertaining
audiences with original episodes for many years to come," the
statement added.
"The Simpsons" is the longest-running comedy series on
U.S. television and is currently in its 23rd season on Fox. The
show also generates billions of dollars through global
syndication, as well as DVD and merchandise sales.
The Fox statement followed a report on news website The
Daily Beast that the principal voice cast members -- including
the voices for Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner),
Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) -- were
having difficulty renegotiating contracts that currently see
them earning around $8 million each per season.
The Daily Beast, quoting an unnamed insider, said the cast
had tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a 30 percent pay cut in
return for a portion of the show's profits.
Fox did not dispute the Daily Beast report.
STAPLE OF U.S. CULTURE
"The Simpsons" is broadcast in more than 100 countries and
50 languages and has become a staple of American culture, with
the family earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TV industry sources said producers have enough episodes to
keep the comedy on the air until the end of the 2011-12 TV
season in May.
But the sources said the dispute would need to be settled
by December 2011, so that writers would be able to work on
either the season finale, or the series finale, depending on
the outcome of contract talks.
Other members of the cast and crew are also being asked to
take pay cuts, according to the sources.
News Corp executives have said in recent weeks they are
looking at ways to make more money from the show in the future,
both in syndication rights and other areas.
News Corp COO Case Carey told an investors conference on
Sept. 14 that executives had had a number of meetings in the
past six months "to look at opportunities from A to Z."
"But I think you can imagine, whether it's channel,
digital, ourselves, third parties, it's a series unique in
television, with a volume to it that is unprecedented," Carey
said, declining to give details.
Carey later jokingly brushed off a suggestion that a
Simpson TV Channel might be underway.
" (It) is a franchise that you can do a lot of things with.
And I think we'll continue to evaluate what those are. But --
and I wouldn't say we have in the drawing plans a Simpson
Channel, although there's a lot of Simpson fans out there,"
Carey told financial analysts on Sept. 21.
(Additional reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Jill
Serjeant)