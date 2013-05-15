LOS ANGELES May 15 Pop singer Shakira will
leave NBC's television singing competition program "The Voice"
after only one season as a judge in order to spend more time
with her family.
The Colombian singer told entertainment news outlet "Access
Hollywood" after Tuesday's episode of "The Voice" that she
wanted to spend more time with her infant child and finish up a
new album.
"Not for next season," Shakira, 36, said when asked if she
was coming back.
"I was really struggling with the fact that I had to leave
my nest with my little baby," she added. "So now I need to stay
with him for a little bit and also work on my next album. You
never know, maybe (I will be back) for the future seasons."
Singer Christina Aguilera is expected to rejoin the show's
panel of four judges in the fall after a one-season hiatus.
Shakira and R&B singer Usher were added as judges this
season, replacing Aguilera and singer Cee Lo Green, who had been
on the panel along with country singer Blake Shelton and Maroon
5 frontman Adam Levine since "The Voice" began in 2011.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer gave birth to son Milan in
January, the first child for her and her partner, Spanish soccer
player Gerard Pique.
"The Voice," which averages an audience of 14 million
viewers for its two weekly episodes, will finish its current
season on June 18.
NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.