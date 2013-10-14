LOS ANGELES Oct 14 AMC's cult zombie horror
series "The Walking Dead" drew its largest audience in the
show's history, 16.1 million viewers, for the season premiere
on Sunday, the U.S. cable television network said on Monday.
According to Nielsen data provided by AMC, the
hour-long season premiere was the top-rated show across all U.S.
television programming on Sunday night in the 18-49 demographic,
including NBC's NFL "Sunday Night Football" game, which usually
draws the largest viewership in the demographic.
Out of the 16.1 million viewers, 10.4 million were in the
18-49 age group most coveted by advertisers. The season three
finale of "The Walking Dead" in March attracted a previous high
of 12.4 million viewers, with 8.1 million in the 18-49 group.
"The Walking Dead" also went head-to-head against NBC's
primetime football game in much of the country, except for the
West Coast. The football game between the Dallas Cowboys and
Washington Redskins drew a total of 19.7 million viewers.
AMC said more than 5 million users discussed the season four
premiere on Facebook and Twitter, and the episode generated more
than 1.1 million tweets on Sunday.
"The Walking Dead," based on a comic book series of the same
name, follows a sheriff's deputy as he tries to save survivors
from flesh-eating zombies in a post-apocalyptic world.
AMC, owned by AMC Networks Inc., has been expanding its
audience with stylized shows, such as period advertising drama
"Mad Men" which drew a series high of 2.7 million in June this
year, and the series finale of gritty drug drama "Breaking Bad,"
watched by 10.3 million viewers last month.