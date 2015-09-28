By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK, Sept 28
NEW YORK, Sept 28 If you want to get a flavor of
Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show," just take a look at his first
guests - especially singer Ryan Adams.
Not only is Adams an alternative musician, poet and painter,
but he's also just released an innovative cover version of
Taylor Swift's best-selling album "1989."
"He has taken something that was loved and cherished by many
and created a new version of it for himself. And people have
gone 'Wow! That is actually amazing'," Noah told reporters.
That's just what the 31 year-old South African-born comedian
hopes to do with "The Daily Show" as he steps on Monday into
the role vacated in August after 16 years by the popular Jon
Stewart.
Noah moved to the United States in 2011 and remains largely
an unknown quantity to most Americans despite his eight months
as a contributor to the satirical Comedy Central late
night program during Stewart's reign.
He knows the pressure is on but plans to take things slowly,
saying there will be changes in style rather than structure.
"I look at 'The Daily Show' as a beautiful house I have
inherited... I don't plan to break anything initially," he said.
But there will be more music and a wider range of guests,
all of which were carefully chosen in the opening week to embody
the new tone of the show, Noah said.
Monday sees a visit by comedian Kevin Hart ("because it's a
comedy show first and foremost.. and Hart has broken the
boundaries of color"); Tuesday features Whitney Wolfe, the
founder and CEO of dating app Bumble (a new, female voice in a
tech world); while on Wednesday, Noah gets his teeth into
politics with New Jersey Governor and White House contender
Chris Christie (a Republican). Adams closes out the first week
on Thursday.
While Stewart wore his left-leaning politics on his sleeve,
Noah says he is neither left nor right wing.
As the son of a white Swiss father and a black South African
mother whose union was illegal under South Africa's apartheid
system, he says he has always felt like an outsider.
As such, he can spot the eccentricities of American culture
and politics without - so far - having developed the kind of
targets Stewart had.
"I don't have targets yet," he said. "I get to forge my own
relationships and discover who I will get to loathe."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Christian Plumb)