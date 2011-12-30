LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - What could have been -- that's what "Battlestar Galactica" fans might be thinking as they get the chance to view the pilot for "17th Precinct," the supernatural cop drama created by "BSG" producer Ronald Moore.

NBC passed on "Precinct" last May, but the pilot episode has leaked online at Vimeo.com. The cop series -- starring "Battlestar Galactica" alums Jamie Bamber, Tricia Helfer and James Callis -- is set in Excelsior, a supernatural world where magic is commonplace.

You can check out the pilot at the link below for the "BSG" reunion, which also includes performances by Stockard Channing, "Caprica" star Esai Morales and "Oz" and "Lights Out" star Eamonn Walker, and, if we're not mistaken, a voiceover from a certain Admiral William Adama: here