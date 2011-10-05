Actresses Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs, stars of the new comedy series '2 Broke Girls' speak during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES New TV comedy "2 Broke Girls" will be picked up for a full season, CBS said on Wednesday.

The series, co-created by "Whitney" star Whitney Cummings, follows two young New York waitresses (Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs) from opposite ends of the class spectrum

The series has been one of the new TV season's biggest successes, attracting a leading 15.5 million viewers on average as well as being the top new series in the 18-49 age group coveted by advertisers.

CBS has dominated the opening two weeks of the 2011-12 TV season, winning the most overall viewers and finishing in second place to Fox among 18-49 year-olds.

The network also has seven of the top 10 most-watched programs in the live and 3-day playback ranks, according to data from research company Nielsen.

ABC's Emmy-winning comedy "Modern Family" holds first place in that list, while the revamped CBS comedy "Two and A Half Men" comes in second in overall viewers, followed by "The Mentalist" and "Hawaii Five-O."

