LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Even as ABC announced that it will end "Desperate Housewives" when the current, eighth season wraps in 2012, the network is taking a second look at "Hallelujah," a pilot by "Housewives" creator Marc Cherry.

ABC also is working on the Marvel Comics-inspired shows "A.K.A. Jessica Jones" and Guillermo Del Toro's "The Hulk" with an eye toward next pilot season, ABC entertainment president Paul Lee said Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Disney owns both Marvel and ABC.

The network passed this year on "Hallelujah," a story about a Tennessee town torn between good and evil and starring "Lost" alumnus Terry O'Quinn.

Cherry said he had no timeline for the show and had asked ABC for more time to work on the pilot because "half of it was terrific and half of it wasn't."

"This is so complex, what I'm trying to do here," he said. "Give me the time to do it right. ... You kind of have to get it perfect. It's a big swing."