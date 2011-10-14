Actress Madeleine Stowe, star of the new drama series ''Revenge'', takes part in a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC has ordered full seasons of its new series "Revenge" and "Suburgatory," while ringing up six more scripts for its comedy "Happy Endings," the network confirmed.

"Suburgatory," which follows a father and daughter after they move from New York City to the suburbs, premiered September 28 to strong ratings, taking a 3.3 rating/9 share in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic, with 9.8 million total viewers.

The comedy stars "Six Feet Under's" Jeremy Sisto and "Shameless'" Jane Levy.

"Revenge," meanwhile, gave ABC the highest-rated premiere for any new drama this season when it bowed on September 21, receiving a 3.4/9 in the demo and 10.1 million total viewers.

The comedy "Happy Endings," which premiered in April as a mid-season replacement, has shown encouraging growth of late, increasing its performance in the adults 18-49 demographic by 18 percent over last week with its most recent airing Wednesday night.