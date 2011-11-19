LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC announced its midseason premiere schedule Friday, revealing that the new series "GCB" (short for "Good Christian Belles," originally "Good Christian Bitches") will occupy the slot following "Desperate Housewives," debuting Sunday, March 4 at 10 p.m.

Some prominent omissions from the midseason schedule -- the freshman comedy "Man Up," which has been struggling in the ratings, and which now has "Work It" in its 8:30 p.m. Tuesday timeslot, and "Pan Am," which previously had been in the post-"Housewives" slot that "GCB" is filling.

The midseason premieres begin Tuesday, January 3 with the bow of "Work It." The much-anticipated "Celebrity Wife Swap" follows, and will occupy the Tuesday 9 p.m. timeslot.

The Ashley Judd drama "Missing," meanwhile, will premiere Thursday, March 15, occupying the 8 p.m. timeslot.

The new season of "Dancing With the Stars," meanwhile, will premiere Monday, March 19 at 8 p.m.