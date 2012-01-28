LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (TheWrap.com) - ABC beefed up its comedy stockpile Friday with orders for three pilots. "How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life," created by Claudia Lonow ("Friends With Benefits," "Accidentally on Purpose" and, more recently, the troubled cross-dressing sitcom "Work It"), will follow the adventures of recent divorcee and single mother Polly, who moves in with her eccentric parents, Elaine and Max, who are full of life but know no boundaries. Lonow is also executive-producing the half-hour, single-camera project, which comes via 20th Century Fox and Imagine Television. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo are also attached as executive producers.

The network has also given the go-ahead to a pilot by Adam Sztykiel, writer of the big-screen offerings "Due Date" and "Made of Honor." The as-yet-untitled project promises to offer a "raw, hilarious peek behind the curtain of modern 20-something relationships." Sztykiel created and will co-executive produce the project through 20th Century Fox Television. Sean Perrone and Aaron Kaplan ("Made of Honor," "You, Me and Dupree") are executive-producing the half-hour, single-camera comedy.

Rounding out the trio is "Only Fools and Horses," which is based on the British series of the same name and "chronicles the misadventures of two streetwise brothers and their aging grandfather as they concoct outrageous, morally questionable get rich quick schemes in their quest to become millionaires."

Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, both veterans of "MADtv," are writing the half-hour, multi-camera project, which comes via ABC Studios.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)