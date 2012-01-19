LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Mark February 6 on your calendars and put the Bolly on ice, sweetie darlings, because Patsy and Edina are coming back to the small screen.

The second of three "Absolutely Fabulous" specials to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the British series will air February 6 at 10:30 p.m. on Logo, the network announced Wednesday.

The second special, entitled "Job" (the first special, "Identity," premiered January 8), finds Edina struggling to make up for her new client's lack of talent, with an assist from the artist formerly known as Baby Spice.

"Edina takes on a celebrity client who wants to sing. When Edina discovers how awful her client's voice really is, she'll need to recruit some help from her other clients, Emma Bunton from the 'Spice Girls' and Lulu, to help prepare the client for her upcoming debut," a summary of the episode from Logo reads.

In addition to the three specials -- which are co-produced by BBC America and Logo -- series star Jennifer Saunders (aka Edina Monsoon) revealed plans for an "Absolutely Fabulous" movie last November.

"We thought it would be hilarious if went to a party on an oligarch's yacht, got drunk, fell asleep and woke up in the middle of the ocean," Saunders said of the film's potential plot. "Everyone else has left, and the ship has been moved on."

The special will be preceded by new episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Untucked!: RuPaul's Drag Race."

