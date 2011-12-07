LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Anthony Borgese, a character actor best known for playing criminal roles in "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos," has been sentenced to six months of house arrest for his role in arranging for a mob beating.

Borgese, who also goes by the stage name Tony Darrow, also will receive two years probation, Robert Nardoza, a spokesman for Brooklyn Federal Court, confirmed to TheWrap.

The 72-year old Borgese faced up to three years in jail after pleading guilty to enlisting a Gambino crime family associate to collect a $5,000 debt for him. The victim of the collection attempt broke his jaw and ribs.

Borgese's sentence was mitigated after the actor agreed to speak to youth groups about the dangers of mob life and filmed a public service announcement.

In addition to his work as lounge owner Sonny Bunz in "Goodfellas" and a recurring role as crime family captain "Larry Boy" Barese in "The Sopranos," Borgese also played thuggish parts in "Sweet and Lowdown" and "Analyze This."