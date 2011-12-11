LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced Friday night that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Big Four broadcast networks on a new network TV code deal.

Covering all network programming except scripted prime-time shows, AFTRA claims the new deal achieved its objective of gaining a 1 percent increase in employer contributions to its health and retirement funds, a contribution that now stands at a rate of 16.5 percent.

Wage increases stand at 2 percent over the life of the three-year deal, which is in line with the pattern the Screen Actors Guild set last year when it reached its core agreement with producers.

The deal also increases minimum hazard pay for dancers from $80 to $100 per day, and from $100 to $125 per program.

The overtime rate for singers, meanwhile, starts on the seventh hour instead of the ninth.