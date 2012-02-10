NEW YORK, Feb 10 (TheWrap.com) - Grassroots activists are going to deliver a popular online petition asking Comcast Cable to carry Al-Jazeera English nationally to Comcast headquarters in Philadelphia on Monday.

The petition, launched by Rethink Progress on change.org, has already attracted more than 23,000 signatures.

"Al Jazeera English (AJE) is an internationally acclaimed news network that broadcasts to over 250 million households in 120 countries on 6 continents, yet it is available in only 5 places in the entire U.S. (Washington, DC; Burlington, VT; Bristol County, RI: Toledo, OH; and New York City, NY)," the petition reads. "This needs to change. As one of the largest cable providers in the U.S., it is time for Comcast Cable to get with the program and provide its customers with full cable access to Al Jazeera English."

According to its website, Rethink Press is "a grassroots group that is working to raise awareness about the state of the journalism and media in the United States."

A Comcast spokeswoman has not responded to a phone call or an e-mail seeking comment.

Al-Jazeera English, founded in 2006, had its biggest year to date in 2011 thanks to its comprehensive coverage of the Arab Spring.

It expanded its reach worldwide, expanding into India, Peru, Chile and Mexico while hitting a global audience of 250 million people.

The network also won a duPont award, the broadcast equivalent of a Pulitzer, for its coverage of the Haiti earthquake and the aftermath.

In the United States, it attained full carriage in New York and part-time carriage in markets like Chicago and Miami, but it is still unavailable in most of the country.

Its broadcast hub for the Americas is Washington, D.C.

