NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Alec Baldwin broke Steve Martin's record as the person who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" the most, but only after Martin turned up to make sure he did it "without the use of steroids or performance enhancing drugs."

To make sure Baldwin was completely clean, Martin also brought a medical team and an expert on drug use: Seth Rogen.

Baldwin -- who has hosted 16 episodes, beating out Martin's 15 -- started Saturday's show by turning in a performance as a befuddled Texas Gov. Rich Perry during last week's Republican presidential debate.