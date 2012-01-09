LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Alec Baldwin's future holds more "30 Rock" and more Twitter.

The Emmy winner has committed to at least two more seasons of the NBC comedy, which begins its sixth season on the network on Thursday.

An NBC rep confirmed to TheWrap that Baldwin will continue with the show as long as it is renewed by the network.

The actor has won two Emmys and three Golden Globe awards for his role as tuxedo-loving Kabletown executive Jack Donaghy.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has also rejoined Twitter, after deactivating his account in December following his verbal skirmish with American Airlines and its flight attendants.

Baldwin began tweeting again on Saturday. His missives thus far have included saying he "only came back on Twitter bc I miss @edbegleyjr and @GarryShandling." He also urged his followers to "Buy Oneida flatware" and to "Read a newspaper, in print or online, every day."