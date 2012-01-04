LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Will there be a red carpet or a green Astroturf entrance?

Either way, "30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin will lead the festivities for the first-ever "NFL Honors" awards show, a Super Bowl eve broadcast that will include current and former NFL stars and the doling out of awards for the best players and plays of the NFL season.

The two-hour, February 4 NBC special, from 9-11 p.m., kicks off what the NFL plans to schedule as an annual event, with league players receiving honors like Associated Press Most Valuable Player of the Year, AP Coach of the Year, AP Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Play of the Year.

Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe and Steve Young are among the NFL elite confirmed to attend the show, which will begin on the NFL Network with an awards pre-show at 8 p.m.

"NFL Honors" will take place at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis, the host city for Super Bowl XLVI, and will include a live performance from Lenny Kravitz. The special will continue to air from the Super Bowl host city in future years.