LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Don't worry too much about the cast members of the recently axed "All My Children" -- the ones who aren't signing on for the online version of the show appear to be finding work at other soaps.

CBS confirms to TheWrap that Melissa Claire Egan -- better known to "AMC" fans as Annie Novak -- has signed on as a regular on "The Young and the Restless." Though CBS was tightlipped about the role she'll play, the network noted that episodes featuring Egan will begin airing on November 11.

The actress had left "All My Children" in January, but returned in the final episodes of the series in order to wrap up her character's storyline.

Egan will have some familiar company on the set -- fellow "AMC" alum Debbi Morgan, who played Dr. Angie Hubbard on the ABC soap, also recently signed on to "The Young and the Restless." She will portray Yolanda Hamilton, who had previously been played by Chene Lawson on the series.

Meanwhile, the "All My Children" faithful are holding their breaths until January, when The Online Network begins airing online episodes of the soap. Cameron Mathison and Lindsey Hartley are among the castmates returning to the series for its digital reincarnation.

News of Egan's jump to "Young and the Restless" was first reported by EW.com.