LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "All My Children" fans have not gotten their last dose of bad news about their beloved soap.

After ABC ended the show's 41-year run in September, Prospect Park announced it would relaunch the show online, as part of its upcoming The Online Network.

But ABC Soaps in Depth magazine is reporting that Prospect Park has postponed the show's relaunch, and will instead debut TOLN with just "One Life to Live" as its scripted soap.

The cause for the "AMC" delay: Actor negotiations. Thirteen "OLTL" performers, so far, have signed on to recreate their soap online with Prospect Park once "OLTL" leaves the ABC airwaves in January.

But only two "All My Children" stars -- Cameron Mathison and Lindsay Hartley -- have locked down deals for The Online Network's version of "AMC," and Soaps in Depth reports that all further negotiations with "AMC" stars are now on hold.

A Prospect Park representative has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.