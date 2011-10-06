LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The much-hyped Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk drama "American Horror Story" had a solid premiere Wednesday night, FX said Thursday.

The premiere airing of the series scored a respectable 3.2 million total viewers, 2 million of them in the cherished adults 18-49 demographic.

When all three airings of the premiere are taken into account, the program took in just over 5 million total viewers, 3.2 million of them in the demo.

To put those numbers in some perspective, "Horror" matched the series premiere of Murphy and Falchuk's last effort for FX, "Nip/Tuck," in the adults 18-49 demographic, and out-performed the series premiere of "Sons of Anarchy" in the demo by 33 percent -- and those series are the network's two most-watched series.

"Horror" stars Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton as a married couple going through relationship difficulty who move from Boston to Los Angeles in search of a fresh start, only to be plagued by seemingly supernatural occurrences in the home they've just purchased.