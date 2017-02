LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - After a sophomore slump capable of causing howls of fright, FX's new drama "American Horror Story" has rebounded, recapturing nearly all of its viewership in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic from the October 5 series premiere.

Wednesday's episode pulled in nearly 2 million viewers in the demographic, nearly matching the performance of the series premiere.

That's a 12 percent improvement over last week's performance, which was seen by 1.8 million viewers.

In total viewers, the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk series was also up, climbing 5 percent for 2.6 million. The series premiere drew 3.2 million viewers.