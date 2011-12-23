LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - You can't accuse Ryan Murphy of getting overly sentimental about his characters: The "Glee" co-creator, who caused a serious stir with plans to overhaul the cast of the Fox show, plans a largely new cast and completely new setting for the second season of the FX horror drama "American Horror Story."

Murphy and FX President John Landgraf announced the changes Thursday, and Landgraf later discussed them in an interview with TheWrap. Plans for the second season include a new haunted building -- the season that wrapped Wednesday night took place in a hellish Los Angeles home -- as well as a mostly fresh cast.

Some actors from the first season may return as regulars, but in different roles. Murphy and Landgraf wouldn't say which actors will be back.

"The next year of the show -- every season of the show -- will be a different haunting," Murphy told reporters, saying it was the plan all along. He co-created the show with Brad Falchuk, who also co-created "Glee."

Wednesday's finale earned a season-high 3.22 million viewers, and focused on a philandering psychiatrist Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), his wife, Vivien (Connie Britton), and their daughter, Violet (Taissa Farmiga). The theme of the season was infidelity -- and the theme of the next will change, Murphy explained.

Murphy previously tormented "Glee" fans with news that he expected several characters to leave when they graduated, but later backtracked and said the characters wouldn't necessarily exit just because they no longer performed with the glee club.

"Horror Story" fans hopefully figured out from the show's bloody first episode not to get too attached to any of the characters. Not that death necessarily meant anyone was off the show -- viewers soon learned that many characters who seemed to be alive weren't.