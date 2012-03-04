LOS ANGELES, March 4 (TheWrap.com) - "American Horror Story" Season 2 is shaping up to be quite the reunion.

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe will be returning for the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk horror drama, it was announced at the show's PaleyFest panel in Beverly Hills (and reported on the series' Twitter account) Friday night.

Peters, Paulson and Rabe join previously announced returning cast members Jessica Lange and Zachary Quinto.

Peters played Tate Langdon, Rabe played Nora Montgomery, and Paulson played Billie Dean Howard on the first season of the FX series. It is not yet known which characters they will play in the second season. As Murphy revealed last year, the second run of the series, while featuring some returning cast members, will feature all new characters, in a new setting.

During Friday's panel -- which was attended by Murphy, Lange and Season 1 cast members Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton and Alexandra Breckenridge -- it was also revealed that filming for the second season will begin in July, with a premiere set for October, possibly in the second week of the month.