LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jim Carrey's 24-year-old waitress daughter, Jane Carrey, had a leg up -- well, at least one -- on her fellow "American Idol" auditioners on Sunday night's show. There's the fact that her father is a Hollywood superstar, and the fact that she already knew "AI" judge Jennifer Lopez.

"I remember you when you were little," Lopez told Jane Carrey, reminding the celebrity offspring that she had been a Fly Girl on "In Living Color" when Jim Carrey starred on the comedy series.

"I think I was like two," Carrey replied.

Ouch. Despite that reminder of the many years that have passed since Lopez's Fly Girl days, Carrey surprised the judges -- in a good way -- with a soulful version of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About," which earned her a golden ticket to the Hollywood round.

Check out the celeb kid's audition at the link below, followed by a phone call to her enthusiastic dad (and grandpa to her son, Jackson), who said, "She's wonderful and amazing and I can't wait for the whole world to understand what she has inside her. Way to go . This is going to be an exciting year":

