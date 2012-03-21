Kohl's will start selling an exclusive "American Idol" clothes collection in April, the department store said on Wednesday.

The collection, called Authentic Icon, will be available in stores through June to coincide with the 11th season of "American Idol."

LF USA's Mesh division will design and produce the collection, while Kohl's will be in charge of national advertising, in-store graphics, and online and digital media, the companies said.

"American Idol" -- the most-watched show on U.S. television for seven years -- is facing stiff competition from rival singing contests like "The Voice" on NBC.

Kohl's reached a deal with FremantleMedia Enterprises, 19 Entertainment, Li & Fung Ltd's LF USA unit and Bravado for the collection.

