LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "America's Most Wanted" has already helped capture 1,100 fugitives, and the show will return to primetime on December 2.

The show, which originated on Fox in 1988, will begin its 25th season on its new network home, Lifetime, the network announced.

"AMW" and its viewers have helped in the capture of 17 people on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, have aided in the rescue of 61 children and other missing persons and have helped authorities find suspects in high-profile cases like the murder of publicist Ronni Chasen, the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping and the capture of crime boss Whitey Bulger.

"I am excited to be back in the saddle and working with Lifetime," host John Walsh said. "We are the court of last resort and with the show getting back to our weekly airing, we'll have the capability of getting more fugitives off the streets and behind bars where they belong."