Cast members (L-R) Mark Boone Jr., Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi and Dayton Callie participate in the panel for ''Sons of Anarchy'' during the FX summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Breathe easy, "Sons of Anarchy" fans; Jax, and the rest of the SAMCRO crew will have a little bonus mayhem for you this season.

FX has ordered an extra episode of the current season of its biker-gang drama, pushing the season finale to Tuesday, December 6 at 10 p.m.

According to FX's executive VP of original programing, Nick Grad, the addition of a 14th episode came at the request of outspoken show runner Kurt Sutter.

"Creatively, this has been 'Sons's' best and biggest season ever," Grad noted in the announcement. "Kurt asked us to consider adding an extra episode to fully close this current chapter of the 'Sons' saga. By adding the extra episode, it wraps up a magnificent season in extraordinary fashion. This is a real bonus for fans of the series."

It likely didn't hurt that, four seasons in, the series is delivering its best numbers yet, averaging 5.45 million total viewers, with 3.71 million of those in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic (which represents a 23 percent and 20 percent boost, respectively, over last season).