LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Anderson Cooper's syndicated daytime talk-show, "Anderson," has been renewed for a second season by Fox Television Stations, distributor Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution announced.

In addition to the stations that had carried the show's first season, "Anderson" has been acquired by Fox Television Stations in New York, Minneapolis and Tampa.

Though it hasn't performed spectacularly, "Anderson" has improved after a soft start. The show had a lackluster 1.1 household rating for its September 12 premiere and averaged a 1.4 in its first month.

Warner Domestic TV Distribution president Ken Werner said that he feels that the show is "well on the way to creating a valuable news lead-in."

The series is produced by produced by StrongChild Productions in association with Telepictures Productions.