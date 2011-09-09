LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Slowly but surely, the guests are starting to trickle in for Anderson Cooper's new syndicated talk show.

Following news that Cooper would interview deceased singer Amy Winehouse's family on the inaugural episode of "Anderson," word has, er, leaked out that Cooper will host actor Gerard Depardieu the following day, September 13.

Depardieu, of course, made headlines last month when he urinated on the cabin floor during an Air France flight. And Cooper made light of those headlines on his CNN show "360," spewing forth a tidal wave of puerile puns during his "RidicuList" segment, culminating in a crack that the plane crew "should thank their lucky stars this wasn't DeparTwo." (That last pun threw A-Coop into a fit of hysterical giggles.)

Surely, Depardieu will want to have a word or two with him about the segment.