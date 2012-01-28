LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (TheWrap.com) - Jim Murphy, co-executive producer of Anderson Cooper's syndicated daytime talk show "Anderson," has stepped down.

Murphy joined the show seven months before its September 2011 premiere, following stints on "Good Morning America," "CBS This Morning," "40 Hours" and "CBS Evening News."

Murphy's exit is the most recent in a string of departures for the talk show. In December, executive producers Cathy Chermol and Lisa Morin both stepped down -- according to the New York Post, Morin's departure was for personal reasons, while Chermol quit after a disagreement with Cooper over her handling of a special on the Penn State scandal. Terence Noonan, of "Dr. Oz," stepped in following their exits.

No reason was given for Murphy's departure.

Cooper characterized Murphy as "a good friend," praising his efforts in getting "Anderson" off the ground.

"I'm grateful for Jim's help and his hard work launching the show. He's a good friend and will always be a friend of our show," Cooper said. "We have a terrific team in place led by our executive producer, Terence Noonan, and I'm really excited about the momentum we've built and the future of the show."

"This has been an amazing experience being involved in the creation of this great new show and it has been exceptional to get to know and work with Anderson and the rest of the team," Murphy added. "I leave the show in great hands with Terence."

Despite the upheavals, "Anderson," which has been receiving lukewarm ratings since its launch, has shown signs of improvement. For the week ending January 15, the show grew by 25 percent and reached a series high with a 1.5 household rating.

