Veteran television commentator Andy Rooney, who earlier this month at age 92 took his final bow on the CBS newsmagazine "60 Minutes," has been hospitalized due to complications from surgery, the network said on Tuesday.

"Andy Rooney underwent minor surgery last week and suffered serious complications," CBS said in a statement. "For that reason, he remains in the hospital, but his condition is stable. The Rooney family asks that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

No further details were available.

Rooney, a curmudgeonly commentator whose TV essays remarked on facets of everyday life, won numerous awards throughout his long career in journalism.

On October 2, his final "60 Minutes" segment titled, "A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney," capped a 33-year run in which Rooney famously commented on everything from trivial items -- often displaying collections of household possessions, wanted and unwanted -- to societal issues.

Rooney began his 70-year journalism career on the U.S. Army's "Stars and Stripes" newspaper, and joined CBS in 1949 as a writer for "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts.

In his final "60 Minutes" segment, Rooney noted he never considered himself a TV personality but always was a writer.

"I'm not retiring," he said. "Writers don't retire, and I'll always be a writer."

(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)