LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Now Angelina Jolie has another reason to accompany her Oscar-nominated husband Brad Pitt to the Academy Awards on February 26: Jolie will serve as a presenter, producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer announced on Wednesday.

Jolie's directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," was not nominated for any Oscars this year. She did, however, supply a voice for one of the Best Animated Feature nominees, "Kung Fu Panda 2."

She was last nominated for "Changeling" in 2008, and had something of an eye-opening public debut on the 1999 Academy Awards, when the won the Best Supporting Actress award for "Girl, Interrupted" and kissed her brother.

Pitt is nominated twice, for his lead role in "Moneyball" and for producing that Best Picture nominee. He also appears in another Best Picture nominee, "The Tree of Life."

In recent days, the Academy has also added Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to the lineup of Oscar presenters, which currently stands at 12: Jolie, Diaz, Berry, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez and the cast of "Bridesmaids": Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

AMPAS also announced that Milla Jovovich will host the Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards on Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

