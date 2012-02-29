LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - FX will kick off its summer comedy slate with a packed night on June 28, starting with back-to-back episodes of Charlie Sheen's new venture "Anger Management," the network said Monday.

On the same night, Russell Brand's new talk show "Strangely Uplifting" will debut, and the new seasons of "Wilfred" and "Louie" will premiere.

"Anger Management" will air two new episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30, after which the show will run Thursdays at 9:30, with the previous week's episode airing at 9 p.m. The adaptation of the Jack Nicholson-Adam Sandler movie stars Sheen as Charlie, a non-traditional therapist who specializes in anger management. Selma Blair, Shawnee Smith, Daniela Bobadilla, Michael Arden and Noureen DeWulf co-star.

Season two of the Elijah Wood comedy "Wilfred" will bow at 10 p.m. with an episode guest-starring Robin Williams, followed by the Season 3 premiere of Louis C.K.'s "Louie" at 10:30.

At 11 p.m., the network will unveil "Strangely Uplifting," featuring Russell Brand offering his rapid-fire take on politics, pop culture, and whatever else crosses his mind. The six-episode season will be filmed in front of a live audience, and marks the first television deal for Brand's production company, Branded Films.