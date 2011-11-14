NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Tennis star Anna Kournikova is exiting NBC's "The Biggest Loser" after just one season -- one in which her tough style didn't always win over contestants.

"I enjoyed my time on the 'Biggest Loser' ranch. Although I will not be returning as a full time trainer on season 13, I will always be a part of 'The Biggest Loser' family and my commitment to bettering lives through health and fitness will continue," she said in a statement.

Kournikova joined as a host and trainer for the show's 12th season after Jillian Michaels' exit. Kournikova's departure was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Though Kournikova emphasized discipline over inspiration, her toughness did endear her to some contestants. Competitor Joe Mitchell told People that Kournikova helped him "fix my thinking" and believe he could lose weight. He dropped from 348 pounds to 269 at the time of his elimination.