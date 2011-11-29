LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MSNBC has managed to do what few, if any, have managed before -- it has silenced Ann Coulter, however momentarily.

The outspoken conservative pundit was appearing on Tuesday's edition of "Morning Joe" when an audio gap worthy of the Nixon tapes fell across the airwaves.

The moment of silence came when Coulter appeared to be criticizing Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) -- specifically, she appeared to call McCain a "douchebag."

At the time, Coulter was putting forth an argument that consistency is a perhaps-overvalued attribute in political candidates. Though the exact context of the alleged slur is unclear because Coulter's statement was bleeped in several spaces, Coulter -- clearly aware that she was being bowdlerized -- asked her fellow guests, "What did I say?"

Between the silences, host Joe Scarborough can be heard saying, apparently to the busy-fingered folks in the control room, "Just blur it all out."

"OK, well they got the general drift of that," Coulter replied. "Consistency is not a great thing, and especially someone like John McCain who consistently annoyed conservatives, bragged about annoying conservatives, and would claim he was courageous by attacking conservatives and getting good press in the New York Times."

No question about it -- Coulter is pretty consistent herself when it comes to garnering attention for herself.

Following the episode, Scarborough attempted to do some damage control via Twitter, writing, "John McCain is a great American hero. All of us on 'Morning Joe' thank him for his service to America. He is a great man."

"Morning Joe" has little tolerance for such trash-talk; in June, guest Mark Halperin was suspended after calling President Barack Obama a "dick." The suspension was lifted after Halperin apologized.

Don't hold your breath waiting for a mea culpa in Coulter's case.

For now, the exact contents of Coulter's statement remain a mystery -- neither MSNBC or a representative for the authoress has replied to TheWrap's request for comment.