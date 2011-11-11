LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar and Olympic speed-skating champion Apolo Ohno will co-star in the upcoming Syfy telefilm "Tasmanian Devil," the network announced Friday.

The movie, which will premiere on Syfy next year, will begin production in British Columbia this month, via Vesuvius Productions.

Kenneth Mitchell, who played Deputy Mayor Eric Green on the post-apocalyptic series "Jericho," will also star in the film.

The film's plot involves a group of BASE jumpers who travel to an isolated Tasmanian national park in search of extreme-sports thrills, but end up being pursued by grizzly bear-sized Tasmanian Devils, who serve as the lands' protectors.

Ohno, who won gold medals at both the 2002 and 2006 Olympic games, has dabbled in show-business matters, having won season four of "Dancing With the Stars" with partner Julianne Hough.