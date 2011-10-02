The Cast of Arrested Development smile at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Bluths are back.

At least, that's what Mitch Hurwitz said on Sunday. Speaking alongside former cast members of the long-canceled Fox comedy "Arrested Development" at the New Yorker Festival, the creator/executive producer said the show will return for a mini-season of nine or 10 episodes before it's adapted into a feature film.

Series star Will Arnett seconded Hurwitz's pledge on his Twitter feed, @arnettwill, while, er, standing next to co-star Jason Bateman: "I'm peeing with @batemanjason at the moment ... and we can confirm that we are going to make new AD eps and a movie."

Neither Fox's TV studio or its broadcast network arm have announced this project; series co-producer Imagine Entertainment also has yet to confirm it.

Running on Fox over three seasons from 2003 to 2006, "Arrested Development" received six Emmy Awards and plenty of critical acclaim, but it could never establish a broad audience -- it topped out at about 6 million viewers in its third season.

Of course, where and when this reunion happens, and how it happens, are still question marks.

For example, with Arnett's new NBC series, "Up All Night," off to a hot start, will producer NBC Universal let him moonlight on a rival network's comedy?