The Cast of Arrested Development smile at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. They won an Emmy for best comedy series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Even if the dream of an "Arrested Development" remains a dream, the cast of the beloved Fox sitcom will reunite next month for a panel at The New Yorker Festival in New York City.

The just-announced event, "A Bluth Family Reunion," will include Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, David Cross, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and series creator Mitchell Hurwitz, and will be moderated by The New Yorker television critic Nancy Franklin.

Tickets for the October 2 event go on sale at The New Yorker website at noon on Wednesday. Among others appearing during the three-day fest: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Chris Colfer, David Cronenberg, Ellen Barkin, Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Paul Giamatti, the Scissor Sisters, and writers Janet Malcolm, Jonathan Franzen, and Malcolm Gladwell.

Is it too much to hope that Lucille 2, a.k.a. Liza Minnelli, might make a surprise pop-in?