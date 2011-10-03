NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - If Fox doesn't want to bring back "Arrested Development" for a just-announced new season, the show the network canceled in 2006 has other suitors.

Show co-creator and executive producer Mitch Hurwitz announced at a New Yorker Festival reunion Sunday that he planned to bring back the show for an abbreviated season to lead into a long-awaited "Arrested Development" movie. Fox has not said whether it will air the limited-run series -- or if it could run on cable cousin FX.

But 20th Century Fox TV, which co-produced the show, has talked with both Showtime and Netflix about bringing it back, a person familiar with the talks told TheWrap. IFC, which airs reruns of the show, is also interested, though no talks have taken place.

Showtime would seem to have the inside track given that the network's new entertainment president, David Nevins, was an executive producer of the show. Netflix, meanwhile, is looking to add to a slate of original programing that includes the upcoming "Game of Cards," from Kevin Spacey and David Fincher.

Though Comedy Central brought back another Fox series, "Futurama," five years after its cancellation, it looks unlikely to do it this time, according to a person familiar with the network's thinking. "Futurama" reruns aired on Comedy Central before the network brought back the show, and the network doesn't air "Arrested Development."

Hurwitz said Sunday that the show would catch up viewers on what the members of the deeply disturbed Bluth family have done since the show ended, and would run for nine to ten episodes.

During its three-year run, the show earned six Emmys and a small but fiercely devoted fanbase that has only grown since it left the air.