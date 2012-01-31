The Cast of Arrested Development smile at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. They won an Emmy for best comedy series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Break into a chicken dance: "Arrested Development" writer Dean Lorey has confirmed he and the show's writing staff are already at work on the new episodes of the show that will premiere on Netflix in 2013.

On his blog, Lorey writes, "We're really doing this thing. Mitch Hurwitz, Jim Vallely and I are off writing the new season of 'Arrested' to premiere on Netflix in 2013.

"The original cast is back. There are offices and parking spaces. We're shooting this year. I wish I could give more specifics but, for the moment, even the schedule is being kept under wraps. But it's happening and it's great to be back with my pals from the show. More later as it becomes okay to release further details ."

Hurwitz and the cast reunited for a panel at The New Yorker Festival in New York City in October, where they announced -- with assistance from show producer Ron Howard via telephone -- that a new season of the show would be created as a prelude to the much-awaited "AD" movie.

The episodes will serve to update fans on what the Bluth family members have been up to since the Fox series was canceled in 2006. Hurwitz said each episode will focus on updating an individual Bluth's life, leading into the movie, which will focus on the entire cast.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)